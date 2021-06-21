JEFFERSON CITY — Jane Sluder Crosby, 65, of Talbott, passed away Thursday.
She was born May 28, 1956, in Newport,
Mrs. Crosby was a graduate of Tennessee Tech with a teaching degree, and taught school in the Cocke County School System for 25 years, and then in the Jefferson County School System for 10 years. She retired from teaching in 2016 but was continuing as a substitute. She also worked at Dollywood for five years.
She spent much of her life at Mowhawk Mill, which her parents owned. In 1993, she married and began her life as a farm wife at Crosby Farms with her husband, Charles.
She was preceded in death by her parents: J.D. and Lois M. Sluder; and a brother: Jeff D. Sluder.
She is survived by her husband: Charles C. Crosby of Talbott; a son and daughter-in-law: Joshua and Jayma Valentine of Talbott; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ted and Brenda Sluder of Newport, and Danny and Shelia Sluder of Dandridge; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Carolyn and Danny Matthews of Dandridge, and Catherine and Todd Houghton of Lenoir City; grandsons: Hunter and Hudson Valentine, and Jack and Bailee Wilson; an aunt and uncle: Jean and H. K. Sluder; a niece,: Jennifer Sluder; a nephew: Jamie Sluder; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 653, Jefferson City, TN 37760; or Jefferson County Animal Shelter, 822 Expo Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725.
The body will lie in state from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Farrar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Ebenezer United Methodist Church with the Rev. Stacey Morgan and the Rev. Darris Doyle officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Ebenezer UMC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doug Compton, Kevin Martin, Ethan Boone, Chris Matthews, Mark Wilson and Jack Wilson.