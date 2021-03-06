Janet Carlene Smith (Died: March 5, 2021) Mar 6, 2021 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janet Carlene Smith, 81, of Greeneville died Friday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Tyler Patrick Baughard (Died: Feb. 26, 2021) John Nicholson (Died: Feb. 25, 2021) Tennessee To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Next Phase Tennessee May Receive Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week If Approved Donna Ann Purcell (Died: Feb. 27, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.