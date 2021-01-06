Janet D. Waddell, 65, of Greeneville, died Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Her place of worship was Flag Branch Church of God. She was very active serving in the church singing with small children, serving on different boards, and especially singing solos of The McKamey’s songs.
Ms. Waddell will always be remembered as a loving sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by many.
She worked at the Greene County Clerk’s office.
She was preceded in death by parents: Maynard and Marie Waddell; a sister and brother-in-law: Imogene and J.G. Smith; a brother and sister-in-law: Clarence and Maretta Waddell; and brother-in-laws: Earl Helbert and Bill Gosnell.
She is survived by sisters: Linda Helbert and Ruth Gosnell; brother and sister-in-law: Minnis and Norma Waddell; nieces and nephews: Lanny and Judy Smith, Larry and Missy Smith, Vance Waddell of Sevierville, Tammy and Danny Dean, Roger and Katherine Helbert, Carol and Jeff Aiken of Columbia, Joe and Shannon Waddell, Amy and Glen Luttrell, and Shannon and Ken Brewer; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew; her fur baby: Lily; and special friends: Tedda Williams and Debbie Norton, and all the ladies at the Greene County Clerk’s office.
Pallbearers will be her nephews and great-nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends of Flag Branch Church of God, and the members of the Greene County Clerk’s Office.
Friends may come by or call the funeral home at their own leisure Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be present at the visitation. Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Cedar Creek Cemetery with speakers Ken Brewer and the Rev. Willis Bowers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flag Branch Church of God, 9800 TN-107 Cutoff, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.