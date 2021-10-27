JANET HAYES

JANET HAYES

Janet Hayes, 56, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Janet was a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor in Business.

She is survived by her mother: Frances Hayes; a sister: Diana Hayes; and a brother and sister-in-law: Dan and Marie Hayes.

Ms. Hayes was preceded in death by her father, Conrad “Connie” Hayes.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.

Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Thoughts and memories maybe shared with he family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Recommended for you