Janet Hayes, 56, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Janet was a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor in Business.
She is survived by her mother: Frances Hayes; a sister: Diana Hayes; and a brother and sister-in-law: Dan and Marie Hayes.
Ms. Hayes was preceded in death by her father, Conrad “Connie” Hayes.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with he family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.