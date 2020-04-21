Janet “Ilene” Reaves, 64, of Greeneville, born April 17,1956 in Jasper, Alabama., passed away at her home Sunday with her three children beside her.
She was a life long Christian. Despite her 33 year long battle with cancer, whenever anyone asked how she was doing, she always responded “Wonderfully Blessed.”
She was a graduate of Walker County High School in Alabama. She held a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Tusculum College. She was a certified welder and electrician. She was a repairman and Assistant Manager of Magnavox Employee Store. She worked in Child Support Enforcement and retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services as a Social Worker and also retired from Malone’s Wrecker Service.
She enjoyed horseback riding, riding her Harley, sewing, cooking, camping and attending area singings. She loved her children and grandchildren, and most importantly God. She was devoted to participating in worship and Bible study.
She is survived by her children: Anthony and Patricia Mills of Jonesborough, Colt and Lora Reaves of Greeneville, and Cheyenne and Rocky Thompson of Chuckey; grandchildren: Zachary Mills, Dakine, Drake and Torah Bray Thompson, and Ronin Reaves; a brother: Jack “Buddy” Shell of Jasper, Alabama, a sister: Vera Lee and Steve Roberts of Houston, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Willie Allen Shell and Emma “Irene” Stanley Shell; brothers: George Melton Stanford, James Henry Stanford; and a great-nephew: Jack O. Shell III.
The family expressed their special thanks to the many health care providers that treated her throughout her cancer battle and to her longtime friend Beverly Malone, as she assisted the family during and following her passing.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you.
