Janet Jennings Baker, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Monday morning after a lengthy illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years: Jimmy Baker; and her father: Nolan Jennings.
Survivors include a brother and brother-in-law: Tommy and Kathy Jennings; a sister: Jacque Jennings; several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew: Zachari Jennings; a stepdaughter: Kimberley and Link Ludington; a stepson: Jimmy Wayne and Julie Bramlett; and special friends: Eddie and Sherry House, Dale and Lisa Kyker, Ronald and Shirley Jennings, Sue Henry, and J.L. and Ann Phillips.
At Janet’s request, she will be cremated and there be no formal visitation or service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.