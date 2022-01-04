Janet Keller Weems, age 84, of Life Care Center of Greeneville, formerly of Mosheim, passed away Saturday morning at the center.
Janet retired from Nations Banks (Bank of America) and worked part time in the Greene County Trustee’s Office.
She was a longtime member of Mosheim Central United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, an Eastern Star Volunteer Assistant, and the Journey of Widows of First Baptist Church.
She participated in the Mosheim Ruritan Breakfast.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Bryan Hull Weems and Christy of Johnson City; one daughter and son-in-law: Shari Anne Weems-Cook and Gary, of Knoxville; one sister: Betty Anne Solomon of Greeneville; grandchildren: Elizabeth Weems, Caroline Gamble, Jennifer Cook and Matthew Cook; and nieces and nephews: Jill Weems Doud, Ken Weems, Mike Ricker, Larry Ricker and Steve Ricker.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Claude B. Weems Jr.; and her parents: Raymond J. Hull and Nell Keller Hull Seneker.
The body will lie in state at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday for family and friends to pay their respects.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Brown Springs Cemetery with the Rev. Donna Waddle officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Matthew Cook, Charles Elmer Ellenburg, Tommy Ellenburg, Larry Bible, Justin Matthews and Tim Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will include Steve Seneker, Gene Carter, Mike Ricker and Tommy Haun.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Mosheim Central United Methodist Church as an expression of sympathy.