Janet M. Simonds, 76, of Mosheim, passed away at Life Care Center of Greeneville. She passed away on her birthday Sept. 12.
She was a lifelong Catholic.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Patrick L. and Ann Simonds of Afton; a daughter and son-in-law: Christine M. (Simonds) and Peter Brainerd of Mosheim; and several brothers and sisters.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.