Janet M. Simonds, 76, of Mosheim, passed away at Life Care Center of Greeneville. She passed away on her birthday Sept. 12.

She was a lifelong Catholic.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Patrick L. and Ann Simonds of Afton; a daughter and son-in-law: Christine M. (Simonds) and Peter Brainerd of Mosheim; and several brothers and sisters.

There will be no formal services.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Recommended for you