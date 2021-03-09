Janet Marie Ellenburg passed away at her home Monday.
She was previously employed by Hurd Lock Corp
She loved the beach, sewing, reading and yard selling with her best friend. Janet was the mother of four children, Tim Ripley and his wife, Jeanne, Lisa Barner and her husband, Randy Barner, Richard Ripley and his wife, Shirley, and Sheila Pensa and her husband, Rick Pensa.
Janet has eight brothers and sisters: Gary Smith, Timmy (Helen) Smith, Judy (Richard) Gosnell, Ronnie (Teresa) Smith, Eddie Smith, Mitzi (Roger) Hayes and Debbie (Joe) Griffey; grandchildren: Matthew Ripley, Amanda Norris, Kelly Ripley, Dustin Ripley, Jimmy Phillips, Belle Ripley, Ethan Parton, and Tyler Parton; several great-grandchildren; and special friends: Joyce Dunn and Sarah Bales.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Edith Smith; a brother: Roger Dale Smith; a sister-in-law: Alma Smith; and a nephew: Jamie Griffey.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in New Bethel Cemetery with Richard Gosnell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Parton, Tyler Parton, Jimmy Phillips, Matthew Ripley, Scott Griffey and Tim Ripley.
Dustin Ripley will be an honorary pallbearer.
The family expressed a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Silver Angels, and Dr. Patel and his staff.
