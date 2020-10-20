Janet Riddle, 71, of Greeneville, passed away early Sunday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Wal-Mart.
Mrs. Riddle attended Hill Street Church of God as long her health permitted.
Survivors include one daughter: Lynn Riddle; two sons: Jimmy Riddle, and Earl and Mandi Riddle; two grandchildren: Abi Potter and Charleigh Rae Riddle; one brother: Ron Dilts and his wife, Judie; one sister: Beverly Overby; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Earl Parthemer.
He was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years: Lonnie R. Riddle on Jan. 20, 2020; her parents: James Dilts, Betty and Geno DeSantis; one brother: Sonny Dilts; and one sister: Shirley Sekura.
The family expressed their appreciation to University of Tennessee Home Health and the ICU nurses and staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East, and her caregiver: Marlene Waddell.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hill Street Church of God with the Rev. Jack Kirkendall and the Rev. David Sekura officiating.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Riddle, Earl Riddle, Jeff Pasour, Jim Crum, David Sekura and Johnny Swatzell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation.