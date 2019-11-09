MARYVILLE — The world lost a singularly radiant smile with the passing of Janet Murrian Oct. 19 at the age 78.
Janet Marie Slone was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Greeneville, to James C. Slone and Charlotte Kennon Slone. She grew up in a beautiful Victorian home built by her great-grandfather and fondly described walking to school along the elegant tree-lined streets of her neighborhood. Her great-uncle owned Brown’s Furniture & Jewelry, where Janet had her first job wrapping gifts which, she said, was “just plain fun, for which he paid me way too much.”
Janet studied classical piano starting in childhood and played throughout her life. Her favorite composer was Chopin, although she also loved opera, show tunes, rock and roll (she permanently injured her knee chasing Elvis’ train down the tracks), and pop. Janet had a beautiful singing voice and will forever be remembered for her rendition of “Alfie.”
Graduating from Greeneville High School as valedictorian, Janet attended Maryville College on a music scholarship and later earned her accounting degree from the University of Tennessee.
She was a trailblazer for women in the workplace — first as one of few female Certified Public Accountants at a large firm and then starting her own business in Knoxville. While Janet was proud of her career and academic accomplishments, she said, “Being a Mom is the most worthwhile thing I’ve ever done.” Her belief was “always love your children unconditionally and always let them know it.” Her children Jeremy Leming and Lea Ann Leming adored her in return.
At age 49, Janet married “the love of her life,” Ted Murrian. Retiring early, the two traveled extensively, laughed daily and became deeply involved in their church. Ted passed away 12 years into their marriage. Janet wrote of life, “There needs to be a little pain to understand joy, and I have experienced that too.”
In her later years, Janet enjoyed socializing, needlework, gardening, traveling with her daughter, and working again at her old certified public accounting firm with her son.
She always loved fashion and was effortlessly stylish, often sporting a hat.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; a best friend: Fran Green, and her beloved Boston Terriers, Baxter and Blaze.
Survivors include her children; a brother and sister-in-law: James and Pat Slone; her nephews and nieces; and her terrier: Charlie, who will stay in the family.
Donations can be made to Lotts Creek Community School in Cordia, Kentucky, founded by Janet’s great-aunt Alice Slone (LottsCreek.org), or any animal rescue of choice.
A celebration of life will be Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Alcoa.
