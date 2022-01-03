Janet Weems (Died: Jan. 1, 2022) Jan 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janet Weems, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday morning at the age of 84.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Getting Online: GLPS Authorized To Create Broadband Network Humane Society Seeks Help With 20 Rescued Dogs Rev. Lynn Neas (Died: Dec. 29, 2021) Terry Wampler(Died: Dec. 24, 2021 ) 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.