JONESBOROUGH – Janette “Janey” Diehl, 89, of Jonesborough, passed away Monday surrounded by family.
Born in Jonesborough, Janey graduated Jonesboro High School at the age of 16. She attended East Tennessee State College, receiving a double major in business education and health/physical education.
In 1951, Janey married her childhood love, John Richard Diehl, and began their life together running Richard Diehl Inc., and raising four boys.
Janey was a devoted member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church her entire life.
She was also a member of the Mountain States Health Alliance Foundation and served on the board of directors for both Holston Home for Children and the East Tennessee State University Foundation. Her love for ETSU was shared through multiple education and athletic scholarships yielding to her being honored as the 1996 Outstanding Alumna of the year.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Chris Diehl and his wife, Vida, Joe Diehl, and Jared Diehl and his wife, Martha; grandchildren: Haley Diehl, Chase Diehl, Lindsay Diehl and Whitney Peters; and a sister: Joanne Webb.
She will also be remembered by several nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her Jonesborough United Methodist family.
Janey was preceded in death by her husband: John Richard Diehl; and her son: John Richard Diehl Jr.
Receiving of friends will be at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Graveside services, officiated by Pastor Karen Lane, will be at Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough, immediately following.
The family expressed a special thanks to the entire staff at Four Oaks Healthcare Center for taking such wonderful care of Janey through her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janey’s memory to the Jonesborough United Methodist Parish Nurse Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the Diehl family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.