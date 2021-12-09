Janice Aiken Waddle, 91, of Tusculum, passed away Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center of complications from a fall on November 30th.
She was born Neva Janice Aiken in Washington County on Aug. 14, 1930,, a daughter of the late W.A. and Florence Hensley Aiken.
She was a member of First Christian Church and for the past several years attended Greenwood United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Shane and Cindy Waddle of Midway; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law: Dr. Ben Waddle of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and the Rev. Richard and Bertha Waddle of Brookville, Indiana; several nieces and nephews: and her caregivers: Janice Knipp, Barbara Pinson and Jean Bitner.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Harold J. Waddle on Oct. 22, 2015; five sisters: Louise Wilhoit, Reba Fox, Ethel Johnson, Edith Cutshaw and Velma Cutshaw; and three brothers: Elmer Aiken, W.A. Aiken Jr. and Leonard Aiken.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Bible and the Rev. Rick Ballard officiating.
Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be A. J. Smith, Jason Smith, Tanner Bailey, Terry Noland, Angelo Botta and Lucas Wiggin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Carter, Kelly Carrier, Chuck Williams and her nephews.