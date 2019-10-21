Janice Broyles Treadway, 79, of South Central community, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a loving wife, mom, mamaw and adored her grandchildren.
She was a lifelong member of Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church and active in all church activities, as well as the Cumberland Presbyterian Women as long as her health permitted.
Janice sang for the Lord all her life. As a teenager, she sang weekly on a local Greeneville radio station. She was a pianist and sang with the Broyles Quartet at numerous funerals and revivals throughout her life all across East Tennessee.
To sum up Janice’s life, she believed in “Amazing Grace,” that there was “Power in the Blood,” that He walked and talked with her, that “Because He Lived” she could face tomorrow, all because of the “Old Rugged Cross.” Which is why when she just got to Heaven and “Just a Rose” will do!
She is survived by one son and daughter in-law: Doug and Kim Treadway; one daughter and son-in-law: Temple and Mike Rambo; grandchildren: Luke Rambo, Madison Rambo, Garrett Rambo and Jake Treadway; two sisters-in-law: Minnie Broyles and Bonnie Treadway; nieces and nephews: David Broyles, Kelli Broyles, Brian Broyles, Steve Broyles, Cindy Burt, Greg Treadway and Victor Treadway; and special friend: Lisa Painter Broyles.
She was the daughter of the late Kelly and Ogarita Fox Broyles. She is preceded in death by her husband: Kyle Treadway; and a brother: Jerry Broyles.
The family will received friends from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Lowell Bowens officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Mike Rambo, Doug Treadway, Luke Rambo, Garrett Rambo, Jake Treadway and Steven Painter.
The family expressed a thank you to her special caregivers: grandson, Luke Rambo, and son-in-law, Mike Rambo, and Carolyn Parman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expense.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.