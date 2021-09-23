Janice Carol Harrell 80, of Greeneville, passed away Sept. 16 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a teacher with the Greeneville City Schools and the Greene County School System.
Janice is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Cody and Shauna Harrell of Johnson City, and Mike and Hannah Morton of Yorktown, Virginia; five grandchildren: Logan Brock, Amara Boggs, Rowyn Harrell, Matthew Morton and Michael Morton; and her partner: David L. Harrell.
She was the daughter of the late Harding Calvin Franklin and Faye Shelton Franklin.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for the service.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
