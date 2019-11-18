Janice Irene Parkins Lasko, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Friday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Lasko was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years: John Lasko Jr.; three children: Jeanine Medley, Jonathan Lasko and Joey Lasko; seven grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Gayle Williams, Karen Slocum and Rebecca Lenoir; one brother: Joe Parkins; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Rev. Vernon and Vernie Parkins.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Kent Aiken and the Rev. Stephen Aiken officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery at Tusculum.
Pallbearers will be Blake Medley, Chris Seaton, Josh Nease, Logan Clark, Brandon Hartgrove and Lance Helbert.