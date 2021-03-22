Janice Louise Wright, 80, of Greeneville, entered into eternal rest Thursday.
Janice was the wife of the late Lloyd P. Wright Jr.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents: Clayton and Kate Click; a brother: Charles “Bud” Click; a sister: Bonnie Rhea; a daughter: Wanda Wright Wilkey; and a granddaughter; Ashley Adams.
Survived by one sister: Jewell (Doug) Patton; her daughters: Christa Gunter, Judy (Ray) Adams and Becky (Bob) Godwin; grandchildren: Danielle (Rico), Briana, Codi (Mallory), Spencer (Emily) and Mallory; great-grandchildren: Ian, Isabella and Rance; and several nieces and nephews.
Jan was a stay at home Mom raising four daughters. She loved her flowers, cats, coffee, camping and loved to shop with her friends, Deb and Jeraldine. Her partners in crime!
There will be a private memorial service. Jan will be laid to rest near where she grew up at Fairview Cemetery in Washington County. Friends are asked to join the family in celebrating her life Monday at 3 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery.
Please wear a mask for your safety.
Her children stated, “Mom taught her daughters to love all animals, especially cats.” In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greeneville — Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
