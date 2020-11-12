Janice M. Cox, 63, of Greeneville, passed away Friday of complications from a heart attack.
She is survived by her husband: Paul Edward “Tookie” Cox Jr.; a son: Nicholas Adam Cox; brothers: Bobby Joe and Ricky Ball; sisters: Betty Begs, Shirley Devotie, Mitzi Belle, Berneace Johnson, and Nancy and Danny Shelton; a brother-in-law: David Cox; a sister-in-law: Paula Cox; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special family friends: Roger Green and Chad Rader.
She was preceded in death by her son: Rodney Edward Cox; her parents: Billy and Clara Ball; and brothers: Billy, David and Tracy Ball.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
