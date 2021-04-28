ERWIN — Janice Neas Likens, 79, of Greeneville, departed this world Friday at The Waters of Johnson City.
She is a daughter to the late Hugh and Willie Neas. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Likens.
Janice loved gardening, and vacationing in the mountains or the beach.
Janice Neas Likens has left behind to cherish her memory a brother: Wallace Neas; her son: Joe Jaynes; two grandchildren; stepchildren: Allen Likens and Kim Lavin; and her stepgrandchildren.
The family expressed a special thanks to The Waters of Johnson City, and Avalon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice’s name to Avalon Hospice of Johnson City, 208 Sunset Dr. #365, Johnson City, TN 37604.
