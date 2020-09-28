Janice Ruth Bailey (Died: Sept. 26, 2020) Sep 28, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janice Ruth Bailey, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday morning at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Well-Known Physician Die Within Same Week Newborn Baby Found In Apartment With Meth Florida Based Company Agrees To Buy Bachman-Bernard Dealership Ginger Shaw Lister (Died: Sept. 20, 2020) Greeneville Woman Dies In Friday Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.