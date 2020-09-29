Janice Ruth (Houston) Bailey, 70, of Greeneville, entered into her eternal resting place with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday while at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She retired from Numark, Inc. (FAR Industries), after 30 years of service.
Mrs. Bailey attended Mountain View Baptist Church.
If you knew Janice, then you knew of her love for her family, church family, and friends. Kind and giving are two words best used to describe her. She will be greatly missed.
Janice is survived by her husband of 38 years: Paul Bailey; a son and daughter-in-law: Brian and Melissa Myers of Greeneville; granddaughters: McKayla Ramsey and her husband, Jared, Sybella Nicklas, Emma Myers and Sophia Myers; great-grandson: Ezra Ramsey; a sister-in-law: Roxie Bailey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins, including a special cousin and her family: Amy Holt Harris.
She was the daughter of the late Ravenel Houston and her mother: Dorothy Houston Cutshaw. Janice was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Buford “Booty” Bailey and Jancer “Possum” Bailey.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 3:30 pm in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Utsman officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral service in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Jones, Tony Cutshaw, Michael Haney, Matthew Carpenter, Billy Shelton and Jared Ramsey.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge oft he arrangements.
