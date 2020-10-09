Janice Southerland Cobble, 80, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Janice was an active member of Tusculum Baptist Church where she was a greeter, worked in the library, and was an active member as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by her daughters: Lori and Dr. Lee Duckworth, Jama and J.G. Oliver of Chattanooga, and Amy Blackwell; a son: Mark Underhill; grandchildren: Ashley Duckworth, Andrew Duckworth, Alexandra Duckworth, James Oliver, Jonathan Oliver, Owen Oliver, Eli Oliver, Shiree Norton and Clyde Blackwell; four great-grandchildren; and a special friend who was like a sister: Beckey Heinbach.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James “Jim” Cobble; and her parents: Earnest and Army Nell Southerland.
The family expressed a special thank you to the staffs of Life Care Center of Greeneville, Morning Point Senior Living, and Amedisys Hospice.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Jones will officiate.
Pallbearers will be family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.