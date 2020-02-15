Janie Adams McCamey, 74, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Janie had a wonderful personality and loved to joke aournd.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Tim and Karen McCamey of Greeneville, Michael McCamey of Chuckey, Lena “Suzie” McCamey Swatzell of Chuckey, Jenny Mae McCamey of Chuckey, and Kristi and Bryan Daniel; grandchildren: Spencer McCamey, Morgan Morris, Amanda Fellers, Megan and Jesse Coleman, Bradley Ricker, and his fiancée, Amy Greene, Tori Harrison, Brandon Reaves, Kimberley McCamey, Allen McCamey, Josh Tweed and Summer Faith Tweed; numerous great-grandchildren; a special niece: Carolyn Britton; a sister: Shirley Campbell; and special friends: Joann McCamey, Ollie and Hack Dotson, Sandra Bright, Wanda Renner, Sherry Shehan and Keith Denney.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Leroy; her parents: Johnny and Viola Adams; and brothers and sisters: Harold Adams, Wayne Adams, Archie Adams, Linda Adams and Lean Mae Malone.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral &
Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Charlie McCamey officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Tweed, Spencer McCamey, Bradley Ricker, Brandon Reaves, Bryan Daniel and Ray Shelton.
