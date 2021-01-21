Janie Bell Cook, 80, of Mosheim, died Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Mrs. Cook is survived by three nephews: Mike Roberts, Bobby Barnes and Steve Hawkins; four nieces: Tammy Barnes, Vickie Barnes, Gladys Wilhoit and Lori Roberts; special friend and companion: Johnny Mack Sorrells; special friend: Mark Humbert, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Minnis J. Cook.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Pine Grove Cemetery at 20 p.m. Saturday for a graveside service. The Rev. Jay Guinn will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Richard Mooney, David Gass, Jay Guinn, Mark Humbert, Steve Hawkins and Robert Murdock.