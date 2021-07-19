Janis McClure Carrigan, of Greeneville, went to be with Jesus Friday with loving family members at her bedside.
She was the wife of William R. Carrigan, also of Greeneville. Janis was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky, to the late Roy and Elsie Deal McClure, and spent most of her adult life in East Tennessee.
Janis will be remembered for her devotion to Christ, her gentle manner, dignity and love for family.
A member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church, throughout her life she was active as a teacher in Sunday schools and many Bible schools, church music and other Christian ministry.
She was known for her compassionate nature and actions, her unfailing support of her husband and children, and her kindness that embraced those around her, including animals. An outstanding homemaker and cook, Janis always will be associated, in the minds of her family members, with her skill at making extraordinarily good blackberry cobbler.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children: Rhonda Carrigan (Cameron) Judd of Greeneville, Melissa Carrigan (Kirk) Houser of Asheville, North Carolina, and Mark (Kim) Carrigan of Hendersonville; her seven grandchildren: Matthew Judd, Laura Judd Burns, Katy Judd Potts, Seth Houser, Rebecca Houser Gatlin, Clay Carrigan and Jesse Carrigan; and great-grandchildren: Carrigan and Madeline Potts, Reese and Isla Judd, Charlie Ann Carrigan, Natalie Burns and baby Houser due in December.
The Carrigan family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. A close family friend, the Rev. Don Pinson. will be officiating. Music will be by the Rev. Dennis Shumate.
A private interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her family.
Condolences may be sent to the Carrigan family at www.doughty-stevens.com.