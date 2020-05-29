Jannifer Diane McCamey Holt, 48, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning at her home in the Caney Branch community.
She attended Midway United Methodist Church and Mosheim Church of God when her health permitted.
Survivors include her husband: William “Randy” Holt; one son: Brandon McCamey; her mother: Novala McCamey; a sister: Joy McCamey; her father-in-law: the Rev. Jerry Holt; a special friend: Jeff Dean; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Tammy and Ken Raber, and Christy and Terry Casteel; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Claude Junior McCamey; and mother-in-law: Edna Holt.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses and staffs of Caris Hospice and Senior Solutions of Morristown.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Holt and Chaplain Nathan Varnier officiating. Those who wish to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m.
There will be no formal visitation.
Members of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.