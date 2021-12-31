Jason Kessler, 40, died Monday evening at his home in Greeneville.
Survivors include his mother: Alice Kessler; a son: Lance Kessler; a brother: Jonathon Kessler; sisters: Crystal Rickett, April Kessler and Melissa Reaves; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father: Bobby Kessler; his grandparents; aunts; and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.