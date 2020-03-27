Jason Mack Carter, of Greeneville, 49, passed away Tuesday at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his daughter: Kari Ann Carter; his parents: John and Tommye Carter; uncles and aunts: Sam and Wilma Carter, Lynn and Rita Carter, Hannah Peeler, and Linda and Bob Williams; best friends: Robin Carter and Cody Davis; several cousins; and friends at Tipton’s Café.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: McOlin and Delsia Carter and Talmage and Nannie Pinkston; uncles: David and Jim Carter; and an aunt: Joyce Weaver.
Jason was a broker and auctioneer at Carter Real Estate & Auction Co.
He was a member of First Baptist Church.
He was a graduate of Greeneville High School and Tusculum College. He was named to the all-county football team and was an all-state wrestler in 1988. He enjoyed competitive sports, won the inter-collegiate boxing championship at East Tennessee State University, and was the East Tennessee demolition derby champion. Jason also entered motorcycle races, tough man contests and won many titles in strong man competition including a Georgia State title. His last competition was only four weeks prior to his death.
Per his request the body will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to visit the family at their homes.
Memorials may be made to Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37743.
The family expressed a thank you to Dr. Brad Strange and staff, Dr. Steven Flohr, Dr. John Boys, Dr. Dharmen Patel and the med-air team of Vanderbilt Hospital.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral, Greeneville is in charge of the arrangements.