Jason Mathew Patrick, 37, of Greeneville, formerly of Mosheim, passed away Thursday at his home.
Jason enjoyed his pet, Xenna, and working on lawnmowers.
He is survived by his son: Brent; his daughter: Rebecca Patrick; his mother and stepfather: Rhonda and Curtis Wyatt; his father: Bobby Patrick; a brother: Bobby K. Patrick; a sister: Rhonda Suzanne Laws; his grandmother: Linda Lethco; an uncle: Lawrence and Brenda Patrick; an aunt and uncle: Carla and Charles Brown; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; the mother of his children: Eliesha Patrick; and several special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maxie and Frank Hickman, and Kenneth R. Brown.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Carter’s Station at Albany with the Rev. J.J. Harris officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at Jeffers Funeral Home Downtown at 1 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the church for the funeral.
Interment will be in Carter’s Station Cemetery at Albany.
Pallbearers will be Rebecca Patrick, Bobby Patrick, Michael Gross, Jason Gross, Sonny Clendenan, Donald McMillan, Ashley Brown and Richard Hogan.