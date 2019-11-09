Jay Edward “Eddie” Guinn Sr., 73, of Mosheim, passed away quietly and peacefully Thursday evening at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 19, 1946, and was raised on a farm in Hawkins County by his loving parents, the late Bruce McKinley Guinn and Letha Susan Guinn. He graduated from Rogersville High School in 1964.
Shortly after his graduation, he met the love of his wife, Jewell, and they were married 47 years. She stayed by his side, caring for him when he needed her the most.
He was a loving father and grandfather to his three sons, their wives and four grandchildren. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, working on old cars, bowling and “walking the mountains.” He was an overall encourager to those who knew him.
He was an active servant of Christ, who was a teacher, leader and a member of White Pine Church of God.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years: Jewell Guinn; three sons and two daughters-in-law: James Guinn, Jay and Susan Guinn, and Michael and Crissie Guinn; four grandchildren: Chesnee, Silas, Samantha and Leslie; one sister: Helen Marie Herring McClellan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Dorothy and Kirk Lewis, Judy and Bob Loftin, Benny and Annette White, Martha White, Bobbie White and Tommy White; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend of the family: Cathy Brown.
The Guinn family expressed their appreciation for to the staff of Amedysis Hospice and to his caregivers for all that they have done.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Junior Burchell officiating.
Family and friends are ask to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to Mosheim Central Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Silas Guinn, Shane Cruz, Tommy Jarnigan, Shane Jarnigan, Aaron Jarnigan, Mike Roberts and Lee Hinkle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Travis, Joe Travis, James Smith, Paul Carter and Bob Loftin.