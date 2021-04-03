Jay H. Morgan was born Feb. 23, 1931.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years: Marvella (Sally); a son: Tom; a daughter: Susan Malone; his mother: Martha Presley; and grandparents: Tom and Lily Presley.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Honeycutt-Morgan; granddaughters: Kayla (Josh) Mueller and Alison (Bradley) Bright; a grandson: Christopher Morgan; a daughter-in-law: Jan Morgan; and stepchildren: Mike (Carrie) Honeycutt and Amy Honeycutt.
Jay joined the U.S. Army in July 1947, where he served as communications operator on B17s in England. After leaving active duty, he served in the Air Force and Navy Reserves and Air Force National Guard for the next 30 years in Montgomery Alabama.
He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as Plant Maintenance Manager.
His hobbies were ham radio (K4OVG), guns, airplanes, flying his Challenger Kit Plane that he built with a friend and motorcycling.
He and Sally travelled in 48 states and several Canadian Provinces, including Newfoundland, on their Goldwing.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 11 where he served as Worshipful Master 1999-2000, Scottish Rite, Shriners and OES.
He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian where he served as a teacher and deacon.
Jay moved back to his hometown, Greeneville in 2017 where he enjoyed spending his last years.
A visitation is set for April 10 at 10 a.m. at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, Alabama. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel.
Services will conclude with a committal in Greenwood Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.