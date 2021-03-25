Jay H. Morgan (Died: March 23, 2021) Mar 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jay H. Morgan, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser Rose-Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Michael Scott Story (Died: March 12, 2021) Huskies Face Tough Task In Grant Strong And Clay County JUDD: How Persistence Got Bulls Gap A Park DeBusk's 3 Sends Greeneville To First Hoops State Title Jeffrey A. Myers (Died: March 17, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.