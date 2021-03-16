Jay L. Lawing (Died: March 16, 2021) Mar 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jay L. Lawing, 84, of the Camp Creek Community, died this morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now James Tyrelle Davis (Died: March 9, 2021) Charles Kinser (Died: March 13, 2021) Lawson Unveils New Nissan Showroom Rex Bowers (Died: March 9, 2021) Thomas F. ‘T-Bone’ Bowman (Died: March 7, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.