Jay Lynn Lawing, 84, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Tuesday morning at his home.
He retired after 45 years of service from The Austin Company.
He was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
Jay was a trustee, life time and founding member of the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department and was active as long as his health permitted.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Mark Duncan; three grandchildren: Kristin (Robbie) Nixon, Andrew (Mara) Duncan and Tyler (Talia) Duncan; two great-grandchildren: Sicily Nixon and Cannon Rogers; one brother: Leonard Lawing; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: June Lawing; a son: Terry Lawing; his parents: Ralph and Ruth Lawing; two sisters: Marlene Weems and Susie Gosnell; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Otis and Violet Naulta.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw and Mark Duncan officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Friday to travel in procession to Harris Memorial Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Mark, Andrew, and Tyler Duncan, Robbie Rogers, Jeff Wilburn and Bobby Gosnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department and members of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
The family exressed a special thanks to the staff of Caris Hospice and to all of his caregivers.