Jay Paul Cooter, 56, of George Malone Road, passed away Saturday morning.
He was an employee of Walmart for 39 years and was a farmer.
He was a kind hearted soul, who was loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife: Michelle Cooter; a son: Trey Cooter; a daughter: Taylor Dunn and son-in-law, Austin Dunn; two grandchildren, that Jay absolutely adored: Easton Jay Cooter and Oaklynn Rayne Dunn; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Clyde and Joan Smelcer; a sister-in-law: Lisa Hughes (Paul White); a brother-in-law: Robert Smelcer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Edna “Tommy” Cooter and Charles “Dunny” Cooter; a brother: Charles Cooter, Jr.; and his grandparents: Etsel and Lois Debusk, and Gilbert Oscar and Trixie Cooter.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Those attending visitation or the service are asked by the family to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Allen Black officiating.
Interment will follow in Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Dunn, Raymond Cooter, Gilbert Cooter, Freddie Collins, Cody Lawson, Tyler Hughes, Dustin Porter, Austin Porter, Cody Compton, Caleb Lockridge, Tommy Lawson and Dustin Wilhoit.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Walmart family.