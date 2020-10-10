Jazlynn Grace Cutshaw (Died: Oct. 7, 2020) Oct 10, 2020 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Infant, Jazlynn Grace Cutshaw, passed away Wednesday morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Suspected Embezzlement Reported At Dollar General Store Samuel Arthur Ricker Sr. (Died: Oct. 2, 2020) Former Jail Inmates File Lawsuits In Federal Court Larry Wayne Lawson (Died: Oct. 5, 2020) D-Day Vet, 'Hero' Arthur Ricker Passes Away At 99 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.