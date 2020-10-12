Infant, Jazlynn Grace Cutshaw, passed away Wednesday morning at her home.
She is survived by her mother: Dakota Cutshaw; her father: Brandon Sanders; grandparents: Rex and Brenda Key, Sandra Sanders and Micheal Wright, and Joyce Carter; siblings: Zaylee Lewis, Jatayvion Wells, Kiyah Wells, Deante’ Sanders, Alayah Sanders, Braylen Sanders and Jordan Scott; her god-parents: Alayna Binkley and Kyra Kendrick; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers: Hal Cutshaw and Charles Carter; and her grandmother: Betty Wright.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Wade McAmis and the Rev. Timothy Deneve, AKA Rev. Rock, officiating.
Interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Strong, Trey Johnson, Burnell Sanders and Richard Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.