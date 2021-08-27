NEWPORT — Jean Carolyn Franklin, 79, went home to Jesus on her birthday, Aug. 25.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Daniel and Julia DuBose; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Hoey and Thelma Franklin; and a special niece and nephew: David and Mitzi Brown.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years: Dr. Kenneth Cline Franklin of Newport; daughters and sons-in-law: Julie and Scott Ward, and Janey and Roger Cutshall; grandchildren: Stacey and Arel Ball, Shannon and Andy Nyman, and Erin Ward; great-grandchildren: Carrick and Sidalee Nyman, Lexy Montanus, and Ryker Ball; a sister-in-law: Glenna Brown; a special nephew: Danny and Penny Campbell and his family; a special cousin: Lizette Sutton; and her extended family at Hilltop Baptist Church.
Graveside Services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Cedar Creek Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 3050 Cedar Creek Road, Greeneville with Brother Ben Watts officiating.
