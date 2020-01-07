KINGSPORT — Jean Carter English, 82, died Friday at her home in Kingsport.
Her father, John Victor “J.V.” Carter, had a farm in Greene County and a store that he ran was well. Her mother, Sadie Viola Murr Carter Burnett, was a homemaker. Jean’s stepfather was George Lawrence Burnett, whom worked at Magnavox.
Jean spent much of her younger years with her sister, Kathryne Fay Carter Fleenor, who went by “Fay.” They grew up playing in the home and spending time outside, a love they both kept their whole lives.
Jean went to Greeneville High School and graduated in 1956. She married Charles English in 1958, and they were blessed with a marriage of 60 years. Charles preceded Jean in death Sept. 13, 2019.
Jean was a homemaker and dedicated much of her time to raising her three sons, Randy, Ken and Robert English. She also worked many years helping operate the family business with Charles English for C.R. English Construction Company for more than 25 years, and then 35 years with English Cabinet Shop, Inc.
Her interest included painting, gardening, home design, spending time with her family and grandchildren, traveling overseas and cooking.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband: Charles English; her parents: John Victor Carter and Sadie Murr Carter Burnett; her stepfather: George Lawrence Burnett; a sister: Kathryne Fay Carter Fleenor; and brothers and sisters: Helen Ray Carter, John Victor “J.V.” Carter Jr., Margaret Lucille Carter Foshee, Mary Edith Carter Cantrell and Joanne Carter.
Jean is survived by her sons: Randy English, Ken English and his wife, Tammy McQueen English, Robert English and his wife, Terri Donihe English, and Richie Crowder (whom she thought of as a son) and his wife, Michelle Crowder; grandchildren: Elizabeth English Seguin and her husband, Alex Seguin, Holly English, Lorianne English, Karrie English, Mason Crowder and Maddie Crowder; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Randy Fleenor and his wife, Jeanie, Ray English and his wife, Doris, Harretta English Justis and her husband, Danny, and Louise Matthew; special nieces and nephews: Carole Carter Miller, Betty Carter McNeese, and James V. “Jimmy” Carter, Vickie and Dennis Roddy, and Becky and Usop Chae; special friends: Jill Carter and Jenny Chellah; and the Suncrest team including: Martha, Shanoah, Tina, Jackie and Chaplin Vinney.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Jean will be laid to rest on Thursday at 2 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life II with the Rev. Jack Stevens officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Devin Chae, Richie Crowder, Lewis Justis, Keith Justis, Dennis Roddy and Usop Chae.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be made to the English family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.