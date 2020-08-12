Jean Clare Barnett DiMola, 93, died Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Formerly of Old Tappan, New Jersey, she resided in Greeneville since 2010. She lived at Plaza Towers and recently was at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville for a short time.
Jean was a homemaker and raised six children and two grandchildren.
She was a volunteer in her community of Old Tappan with PTA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Ladies Auxiliary, Senior Club, Senior Advisory Committee, Football and Band at Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan and many more.
She would not hesitate to speak her mind or give you a piece of it. She was the smartest, toughest, funniest person you could meet and you could experience it all in one sentence.
Survivors include her children: Alfred and Margaret DiMola Jr. of Queensbury, New York, Kathleen and Stephen Mulvaney of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Clare and Sam Showman of Greeneville, Jeanne Alice Ogelsby of New Jersey and Michael and Susan DiMola of Warwick, New York; grandchildren: Jaqueline Lutz of Queensbury, Stephanie Mulvaney, Mary-Kate and Dylan Brooks, and Pamela Mulvaney of Mechanicsville, Dylan Brown and Jamie Walters of Chuckey, Celina Poggiogalle and Russ Diglio of Greenwood Lake, New York, and Andrew DiMola of Palo Alto, California; three great-grandchildren: Anthony Lutz, Alexis Cox and Liam Brown; one great-great-grandchild: Sadie Lutz; numerous nieces and nephews, and a couple of special ones; and her cat: Honey Belle.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnny and Clara Barnett; her husband: Alfred Anthony DiMola Sr.; a daughter: Denise DiMola; a grandchild: Alexa Mulvaney; and sisters: Mary Ross and Kathleen Kurz.
At her request there will be no formal visitation. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.