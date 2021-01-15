Jean Elizabeth (Armitage) Moody passed peacefully away Tuesday in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
She was born April 4, 1927, in Greeneville, the daughter of William A. “Fred” and Miriam Armitage.
She grew up in Greeneville and Louisville, Kentucky. She attended Penn Hall Junior College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania (currently Wilson College).
She worked for Eastern Air Lines in Louisville, Kentucky, and Miami, Florida.
She loved her family and friends, God, University of Tennessee football, white squirrels and iris in the spring.
Known for her kindness, strength and generosity, she will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. “Bob” Moody.
She is survived by her son: Mark Moody; her daughter: Linda (Danny) Rector; her grandchildren: Julianna Rector (fiancée, Kody Bates) and Kent (Leslie) Rector; and great-granddaughter: Gracie.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Hill Chapel with the Rev. David Stanford officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, 1 Billy Graham Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28201; or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
