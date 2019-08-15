NEWPORT — Jean Parks, 85, a native of the Long Creek community, passed away Wednesday in Greeneville after an extended illness.
Jean enjoyed crocheting and working in her yard with her flowers, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Roy; her parents: Sylvia Wilds Ross and Earnest Wilds; and her stepfather: O.N. Ross.
She is survived by her cousins: Juanita (Fred) Lee and Deborah (David) Boyd, of Long Creek, and Tyler Lee Boyd, of Hilmar, California; a special neighbor: Frances Kilgore; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and neighbors.
Per Jean’s wishes, there will be no formal services.
Interment will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Special thanks were expressed to staff of Brookdale Senior Living, Greeneville, for their wonderful care of Jean.
