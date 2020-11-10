Jeanette Hawk Nease (Died: Nov. 8, 2020) Nov 10, 2020 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeanette Hawk Nease, 80, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 Die In Kingsport Highway Crash Megan Gabriella Guirant (Died: Nov. 6, 2020) Lloyd 'Shorty' Harmon (Died: Nov. 3, 2020) Patrick Wayne Roderick (Died: Oct. 31, 2020) Ray 'TeeDee' Maupin (Died: Nov. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.