Jeanne L. Allen Johnson, 75, of Farragut, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
She was a homemaker and a former employee of Magnavox.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Covenant Church in Chicago, Illinois, and attended Christ Covenant Church in Farragut.
Survivors include her husband: David W. Johnson; three children: Lisa Ward, Kristy and Jerry Bird, and Scott Allen; five grandchildren: Jarrod (Whitney) Ward, Jordan Ward, John (Kaysie) Morrow, Kasey Allen and Cody Allen; two great-granddaughters: Kirra Ward and Kori Ward; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Paul and Mary Johnson, and William and Lois Barkules.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William Adams and Thelma Napp; a brother: Floyd “Smokie” Adams; and a son-in-law: William Ward.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Dalton Lamb will officiate. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed via live stream on her obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday at 11 a.m. in Brown Springs Cemetery in Mosheim for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Jarrod Ward, Jordan Ward, John Morrow, Kasey Allen, Cody Allen and Brandon Blazer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Brown Springs Baptist Church, Immanuel Evangelical Covenant Church, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.