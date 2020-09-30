Jeannie Diane Huff (Died: Sept. 29, 2020) Sep 30, 2020 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeannie Diane Huff, 72, of Greeneville, died suddenly Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Well-Known Physician Die Within Same Week Greeneville Woman Dies In Friday Crash One Person Dies In Friday Morning Crash Florida Based Company Agrees To Buy Bachman-Bernard Dealership Newborn Baby Found In Apartment With Meth Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.