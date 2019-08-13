Jeannie Helton Wills, 70, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Thursday surrounded by her family at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
She retired as a nurse, having worked at Laughlin Memorial Hospital and the Greene County Detention Center.
She was an avid sports fan. She loved the Tennessee Vols and golf.
Jeannie was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and also attended Flag Branch Church of God. She was a good, Christian lady who loved the Lord and was loved by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband: Ronnie Wills; two sons and daughters-in-law: Jason and Michelle Gray, and Chris and Buffi Gray; five grandchildren: Peyton Gray, a special grandson whom she raised as her own son, Tyler Hensley, Alex Gray, Hayley Gray and Ava Gray; two stepsons: Steven and Brad Wills; two stepgrandchildren: Robbie and Jason Holmes; a sister: Judy “Biddy” Helton; one brother and sister-in-law: Eddie and Pamela Helton; nieces and nephews: Amanda Fockler, Melissa and Jane Lane, Tony Lane, Keith Ricker and Justin Kidwell; an uncle: L. C. Glenn; a special cousin: Pnut Helton; and special friends: Pat Johnson, Lynda Brown and Lois Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Toney and Jane Helton; sisters: Nancy, Mary, Shirley and Jo Ann; and two nephews: Marty Helton and Mic Dearstone.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Steven Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Holt will officiate.
At her request, her body will be cremated.
