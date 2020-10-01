Jeannie Huff, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning.
She retired from Wal Mart.
Mrs. Huff was a member of Midway United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband: Allen Huff; one daughter and son-in-law: Amy and Lenny Lamb; one son and daughter-in-law: Brad and Lelia Huff; and one sister: Sharon Pickering.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lucky and Agnes Owens; and a brother: Roger Owens.
At her request there will be no formal visitation.
A private funeral service will be held with burial in Graceland Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Holt will officiate. The private service will be live streamed on Doughty-Stevens website and Facebook page for anyone who would like to share in this service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.