Jearoleen Patrick, 72, of Mosheim, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was an employee of American Greetings for 30 plus years.
She attended Calvary Chapel of Greeneville.
She was a devoted Christian and loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two daughters: Sandi (Bill) Wolfe and Tammy Jarnigan (Chris Hillyer); grandchildren: Marcus Laws, Kelsey Laws, Xavier Jarnigan and Luke Wolfe; a great-grandson: Jaxson Laws; brothers: Clifford Wright, and Clinton Wright and his wife, Gail; sisters: Judy Martin, and Janice Blumberg and her husband, David; special nephews: Jeff Robinette and his wife, Julia, and Jackie Robinette and his wife, Star; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father: Harrison Wright and his wife Helen; her mother: Pearl Wright; and sisters: Barbara Robinette, Lois Grizzle and Marie Beavers.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Gary Hall officiating.
Interment will be Monday morning at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery Monday morning for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
