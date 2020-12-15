Jed Morgan, 67, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at his home.
He is survived by his two sons and one daughter-in-law: Israel and Sarah Morgan, and Joseph Morgan; one daughter: Elizabeth Morgan; six grandchildren; one brother: T.J. and Loretta Morgan of Baileyton; and one sister: Katherine Starnes of Baileyton.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Mary Morgan; brothers: James, Tony, Troy, Gene and Charlie Morgan; sisters: Ruby Early, Geraldine Tame, Louise Hensley and Norabelle Lowe.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for the committal service.
The U.S. Army honor team will conduct military honors.
